SIFAX Group honoured with distinguished gender inclusion Award

SIFAX Group has been honoured with the Distinguished Gender Inclusion Award at the just-concluded 2025 Women in Maritime and Shipping Conference, organized by the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping recently.

The prestigious award, presented during the high-profile event in Lagos, was the only recognition conferred at the annual conference and is reserved for a single organization that has made significant strides in promoting gender inclusion within the maritime industry.

According to the organizers, SIFAX Group was selected for its unwavering commitment to bridging the gender gap and creating an enabling environment for women to thrive in the sector.

“This award recognises the outstanding efforts of SIFAX Group in driving gender inclusivity in maritime space. Their leadership, support, and practical initiatives continue to open doors for women across various levels of the industry,” said the Director-General of the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping, Mrs. Vivian Chimezie-Azubuike, during the presentation.

Receiving the award on behalf of the company, Ololade Dawodu, Head of Clearing and Forwarding at Ports & Cargo Handling Services (a subsidiary of SIFAX Group), expressed gratitude to the organizers and reaffirmed the company’s commitment to gender equity.

“We sincerely appreciate the Nigerian Chamber of Shipping for this honour. At SIFAX Group, gender inclusion is not just a concept; it is a core part of our organisational culture. We will continue to champion initiatives that give women equal opportunities to grow and thrive in the maritime sector,” she said.

The event featured a lineup of esteemed speakers and stakeholders from both national and international maritime bodies. Notably, representatives from the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Lloyd’s Register, the International Chamber of Shipping, and several African maritime associations joined the conference virtually, lending global weight to the occasion.

