Ibadan unity rally: Segun Adewale lauds Makinde for bringing PDP to winning ways

Chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Otunba Segun Adewale, popularly known as Aeroland, has commended Oyo State governor, Engr Seyi Makinde, for his efforts and wisdom, for bringing the party back to the winning ways in the region, urging all leaders to give him full support.

Adewale, who was the Lagos West Senatorial candidate in the 2015 election and later became the state chairman of PDP in Lagos, gave this commendation on Wednesday as he along other leaders and members graced the party’s rally held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan Oyo State capital on Wednesday.

The rally was put together by the regional leaders of the party, which was aimed at bringing back all its top members who left the party and also to consolidate on its internal peace.

According to the PDP chieftain, if all the leaders can put aside their differences and unite, it will be easier to achieve what seems impossible for several years, just as he dismissed insinuations that he was in war with any of the party leaders in Lagos.

“I am not fighting with any leader in the party, I am only pained that, despite the changes we had, we can’t win, but I believe that is now in the past, Governor Makinde is a leader I believe will make things to get better for the interest of all,” Otunba Adewale said.

Amongst those who featured prominently at the Ibadan rally were former Deputy National Chairman of PDP, Chief Olabode George; former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola; former governor of Ekiti, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose; Lagos PDP chairman, Engr Deji Doherty; Omooba Dotun Babayemi, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi, among others.