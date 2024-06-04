The newly-elected chairman of Ibadan South-West Local Government Area of Oyo State, Kehinde Adeyemi Akande, has reaffirmed his commitment to people’s needs following his victory in the recent local government election.

Akande stated this while addressing the council members of staff after he was officially sworn in as the chairman of the council.

Akande reiterated commitment to focus on the needs of the people in the council area, just as he expressed gratitude to residents of the local government area for their continued trust and support.

He pledged to work hard to deliver on his campaign promises, focusing on improving infrastructure, healthcare, education and economic opportunities for the people.

A federal lawmaker, Honourable Stanley Olajide, Chief Nure Akande (Iba Oluyole), Alhaji Abbas Aleshinloye and Alhaja Bose Adedibu urged the chairman and vice chairman to truly serve and be committed to the needs of the people through the provision of social amenities, jobs, empowerment and engagement in the activities that will benefit residents of the area.

The chairman Transition and Inauguration Committee, Alhaji Olakunle Busari, enjoined everyone to continue to support the administration of Akande and the vice chairman, Tajudeen Adeniyi Adigun in order for them to continue to enjoy dividends of democracy.

