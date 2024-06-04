No fewer than 350 aged people were empowered by Lafarge Africa Plc under the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) scheme to its host communities in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The programme tagged Lafarge Elderly Care Programme according to the GMS/CEO of Lafarge Africa, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, is aimed at supporting aged members of the host communities, particularly retirees and vulnerable individuals with care and assistance they need to lead fulfilling lives.

Food palliatives, mainly rice and vegetable oil were distributed to the beneficiaries drawn from 14 host communities.

The GMS/CEO represented by the Head of Sustainable Development, Titilope Oguntuga, said the effort is part of the company’s commitment and determination to cater for the aged members of the company’s host communities.

He listed the core focus of Lafarge Elderly Care Programme to include food provision, medical support and economic empowerment of the elderly in the communities.

He said: “Lafarge Africa Elderly Care Programme is not just an initiative; it is a promise. A promise to ensure that our elderly, particularly those aged 50 and above, receive the care and assistance they need to lead fulfilling and dignified lives. Today, we reaffirm that promise with renewed vigor and dedication.

“In Nigeria, elderly individuals and their families encounter significant challenges related to the physical and psychosocial aspects of aging. These challenges encompass shifts in family dynamics, heightened demand for medical services, increased economic pressure and reduced functional independence.

“At Lafarge Africa, we recognise that the strength of a community is measured by how it treats its most vulnerable members. Today’s event is therefore not just a ceremony; it is a testament to our commitment to standing by our aged community members. It is a pledge that we will continue to provide the support and resources needed during these challenging times.”

The state Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ganiu Hamzat, urged members of the host communities to continue to support Lafarge and be peaceful in their relationship with the company so as to engender the needed development in the host communities.

He assured Lafarge of the unwavering support of the government, adding that the government will continue to partner with the company for peace and development of the community and the state at large.

In his remarks, the Onipapa of Papa in Ewekoro Local government Area, Obama Abdulrasaq Olayiwola acknowledged the support of Lafarge to make lives more meaningful to residents of the communities.

He solicited the cooperation of the host communities and called on residents to support the company, stressing that it is only through peaceful resolution of conflicts that development of the communities can be achieved.

He charged beneficiaries of the palliatives not to sell the items.

