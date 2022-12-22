Ibadan poly new students warned on indecent dressing, wrong association 

The rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State, Professor Kazeem Adebiyi has admonished the new students of the institution to shun all forms of vices and keep away from associations that will not only tarnish their image and that of their family, but also destroy their academic career and future.

He also enjoined them to desist from engaging in any cult-related activity, saying that “cultism does not only destroys, but it also kills and as such, you are strongly advised never to be involved.”

Professor Adebiyi gave the advice while addressing the newly admitted students of the institution at the 2022/2023 matriculation ceremony.

He said that the institution frowns at negative mode of dressing, especially from the female students, just as it disallows its male students from putting on suggestive dresses.

“Female students are not allowed to wear skimpy dresses that will expose their thighs or blouses that will expose their breast or other sensitive parts of their body while wearing of ear rings and weaving of hair are forbidden among the male students,” he said.

He noted that the institution will not compromise its hard earned image for any damaging conduct from any student, tasking the new intakes to respect the rules and regulations of the institution as breaching any of them would attract appropriate sanctions.

“A task force has been inaugurated to conduct periodic search into lecture theatre, hostels, entrance gates, and so forth to fish out deviant students. The Polytechnic Ibadan would not award its certificate to any student who lacks morals. We believe education without good morals is null and void,” he said

He assured that the programmes being run in the institution are fully accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), as well as other relevant professional bodies concerned with programmes accreditation.

Speaking about the 2022/2023 admission exercise, he hinted that out of the staggering applicants for the 2022/2023 academic session, a total of 6,435 students were admitted at the National Diploma level, while 3,261 were admitted at the Higher National Diploma level.

He lauded Governor Seyi Makinde for his unparalleled love for education and in particular for his unwavering backing on the issue of accreditation in the institution, saying “on his assumption of office in 2019, his administration gave a lifeline of N200 million to the institution for the accreditation of programmes.”