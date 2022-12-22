Anambra lawmaker inaugurates ICT/vocational centre for constituents

THE member representing Anaocha- Dunukofia- Njikoka Federal Constituency, Honourable Dozie Nwankwo, has inaugurated a 350-capacity Centre for Development and ICT at Enugwu Ukwu community, in Njikoka Local Government area of Anambra State.

According to Nwankwo “the centre was conceived and initiated by me as a result of the challenges my constituents are facing in skill development and accessing web information.

“In this age where the world has become a global village, efforts must be made to provide ICT facilities for our people. I took up the project; constructed and equipped it as my widow’s mite for skill development and acquisition as well as ICT education in my constituency.”

“The ICT centre is fully equipped with modern gadgets for ICT experiences and training and for skill development/acquisition.

“The capacity of the centre is meant for 250 computers, but currently it is equipped with 150 functional and fully installed systems.”

Nwankwo, who is also the senatorial candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), noted that the centre would to a large extent empower over 350 youths yearly in various fields of endeavour, adding that it is not only open to Enugwu Ukwu people, but the entire Anambra Central senatorial district.

He expressed hopes that the centre would provide employment for the youths of his constituency, adding that discussions are ongoing concerning the idea of using the centre as an examination centre for national examinations such as the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and National Examination Council (NECO).

Governor Charles Soludo, while inaugurating the project, noted that such concept is key to the development of the youths in Anambra State.

He noted: “Rather than wasting funds on frivolities, such money can be channelled into the capacity-building of the younger generation.

“What Hon Dozie Nwankwo has done has a multiplier effect on the socio-economic development of our dear state and the country at large.”

“I urge politicians, businessmen and women as well as captains of the private sector to invest more in vocational training and education of our younger generation in order to secure the future.

“We are all aware of the challenges our economy is facing, ditto other countries. Meanwhile, most countries, have become proactive by investing more in vocational education and skill development to fight crime and unemployment among their youths.”