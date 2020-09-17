Ibadan Poly meets host communities ahead of students’ resumption

THE management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), has struck a fresh working relationship with its neighbouring and host communities in preparation for the resumption of students at a date to be announced later by the concerned authorities.

Rector of TPI, Professor Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi, who addressed representatives of communities’ landlord associations at a meeting held at the North Campus Assembly Hall of the institution on Tuesday noted that the infectious nature of the coronavirus pandemic had made it mandatory for the communities to also put in place safety measures to protect themselves and their tenants, which include the returning students.

He, therefore, sought and secured the support of the landlords on issues of security and COVID-19 pandemic.

The landlords promised to persuade all neighbouring communities to fumigate their houses, especially the houses where students staying off-campus reside.

Professor Adebiyi disclosed that a 15-man task force Committee on COVID-19 had been constituted by the management as part of preparations for the reopening of the institution.

According to him, the 15-member committee headed by the polytechnic’s Director of Medical Services is saddled with the responsibility of preventing and curtailing the spread of the virus.

The rector noted that the committee has among its eight-point term of reference the prescription of minimum health and safety threshold required for resumption of academic activities, to identify and monitor specific areas of the institution that may be prone to the pandemic and come up with recommendations on how to handle such situation.

The landlords who agreed to put in place all the required health measures also pledged to cooperate with the management on issues of security and forward complaints to the Students’ Affairs Office for necessary action.

Present at the meeting were landlords from Sango, Alemuloke, Iso pako, Ijokodo, Agbaje, Apete, Awotan, Patako, Ariyibi, Arola, Olomo, among others.

