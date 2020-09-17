Student associations applaud Dzukogi’s reappointment as Bida Poly rector

SOME prominent student associations in the country have commended President Muhammadu Buhari for reappointing the rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Bida (Bida Poly), Niger State, Dr. Abubakar Dzukogi, for a second term in office.

Dr. Dzukogi will continue in office until 21st May, 2023.

In a statement, the state chapter of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) described the tenure extension as a welcome development, and a well deserved one, saying “the appointee has attracted to the polytechnic a lot of developmental projects that will stand the test of time.”

The statement signed by the chairman of the state axis of the Joint Campus Committee, a wing of NANS, Hussaini Jamilu Ebbo, said “the rector’s development initiatives cut across infrastructure development, human capital development and research, and introduction of new courses previously lacking in the polytechnic.”

“One crucial landmark achievement which no institution has done in the history of education in Nigeria is granting students loans through their respective union leaders to be able to pay school fees only to pay back at a later date,” Ebbo noted.

In a related development, the Bida chapter of the National Association of Niger State Students (NANISS) has also expressed satisfaction with Dzukogi’s tenure extension, which it said was predicated on his achievements.

In a statement signed by its president, Lukman Muhammad, the association assured the rector of its “unflinching support” so as to enable “rigorous implementation and execution of credible infrastructural and educational projects in the school.”

On its part, the National Association of Polytechnics Students (NAPS) thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Ministry of Education over the decision to allow the rector complete his tenure until 21st May, 2023.

National president of the association, Olalere Benedict, in a statement said the extension was in recognition of the tremendous work the appointee had put in place in making the polytechnic a centre of excellence in higher learning in the country.

“We are much delighted with the decision of the ministry on the reappointment of the rector and hereby pledge our unflinching support to every action that can turn around the fortunes of our polytechnics in particular and the educational sector in general,” he said.

