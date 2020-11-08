Ibadan agog as Adekunle Bewaji picks wife today

Ace independent broadcaster, Bewaji Adekunle, will today drag celebrities and society bigwigs to Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, as he gets married to his lover, Princess Adenike Adebisi. The wedding has been the talk of the town for weeks as it was gathered that the broadcaster would leave no stone unturned to welcome home his long time lover.

Bewaji, as he’s fondly called, has weathered the storm in the media industry in the last few years but like a cat with nine lives, the popular broadcaster has emerged as one of the popular voices on radio in the South West as his empowerment programmes for the needy have further endeared him to many.

The broadcaster, popular among celebrities in the movie industry, had been rumoured to be in a sizzling relationship with a top Lagos socialite but information gathered by R suggested that Bewaji may have found the love of his life outside the movie industry.

The solemnization which will hold at AK16 hall, Akala Expressway, New Garage, Ibadan will attract top shots in the broadcast industry such as Kola Olootu, Prophet Sam Ojo, Prophetess Mary Olubori, Femi Solar, Adegbodu Twins, Mr Latin, Fathia Williams, Gboyega Lawal and Babatunde Saheed also known as Mr Sports.

