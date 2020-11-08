300-level EKSU student wins Miss Ekiti 2020 beauty pageant

It was amidst pomp and circumstance last Saturday in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital as the winner of the fourth edition of the Miss Ekiti 2020 beauty pageant emerged to the delight of many residents of the state.

The winner, Miss Taiwo Blessing, a 300-level student of Economics department of the Ekiti State University (EKSU) Ado-Ekiti defeated other six contestants to be crowned the queen.

The contestants aside their dressings were grilled on a wide range of issues in the society to make it a beauty and intellectual contest.

The event tagged, ‘ The Queen of Essence’ was organised by the Raji Abimbola 23 Foundation and attended by hundreds of fans and top government officials.

The Commissioner for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Professor Ojo Bakare; his Trade, Investment and Industry counterpart, Mr Muyiwa Olumilua and the Managing Director Fountain Holdings, Mr Oscar Ayeleso graced the event.

While the winner went home with a brand new Lexus car, the first runners up, Adedeji Ifedolapo and the second runners up, Olatunji Gbemisola were given financial rewards and plaques showing their positions.

Speaking after the event, Miss Blessing expressed her delight for winning the contest , saying she would do everything possible to contribute to the development of the society.

Blessing noted that the contest has placed on her more task and responsibilities on the need for girl child to be given the rightful place in the decision making in the country.

“ I feel so happy that my dream has been achieved. I will immediately set out to achieve my pet project and helping the less privileged and giving succour to the needy in the society,” she said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Arts Culture and Tourism, Professor Bakare commended the foundation for putting together the event, saying it would go along way in promoting tourism and the development of the state economy.

He said, “It is important to Tourism in the area of bringing more people to Ekiti every year to watch the event and you know what that means to the economy of the state.Also the Queen can be agent of development to the state, promoting the ideas and programmes to the world.”

