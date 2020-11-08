EndSARS: I was a victim of police brutality —Rapper Jay3 Warsoulja

Following the wave of #EndSARS protests which engulfed the country for about two weeks, Nigerians have continued to come out en masse to narrate their experience at the hands of the disbanded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

One of such persons is rapper and singer, Jay3 Warsoulja, who disclosed to R that he was also a victim of police brutality years back while commending youths for speaking up in such organised fashion.

“The bravery and oneness of the youths of this nation deserve commendation, especially in the face of outrageous brutality and misconduct on the part of the nation’s law enforcement.

“I was a victim of such in 2016, it was a terrible experience and only such an experience can make one understand the terror. While the government should be commended for disbandment, we need more reform of the entire force.

“The youths are wide awake now and calling for reforms. Our able leaders should respond to the outcry and do right by the people who voted them into power.”

Warsoulja, who also runs his label, WMG Group, has a single, ‘Bimolemo’, which is currently doing the rounds on airwaves and music charts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FLICKERS: Nigerian Army: Timelines Of Lies And A Million Skulls In Ogun’s Shrine

THE Yoruba anticipate the fate of Mrs. Aishat Mohammed. Aftermath the murders, horrendous plunder and arson on the city of Lagos about two weeks ago, Mohammed was one of the captives of the law. Or lawlessness. Gagged like sardines in a can among about 500 persons paraded and labeled culprits of the spillover from that notorious Black Tuesday, Mrs. Mohammed’s tale was gripping, grisly but a Nigerian everyday encounter. From her narrative…

#EndSARS: After The ‘Powerless Masses’ Spoke

What has the country’s political leadership learnt from the EndSARS protests that rocked the nation and drew global attention to Nigerians’ sufferings and mis-governance of their country? KUNLE ODEREMI reports on the take-away from the EndSARS protest and the attendant fallouts, amid public suspense on government’s…

#EndSARS: How Nigeria Lost Trillions Despite Warning

IT has emerged that the #EndSARS protest which snowballed into a major cycle of crises could have been avoided, had Nigerian authorities heeded the prediction of international researchers carried out months back. Both the federal and state governments are still counting the enormous losses in destruction to public and private investments during the protests, which have been projected to be in trillions of…

Restructure Nigeria Now Or Risk Break-Up — Southern Leaders Tell Buhari Again

AS agitations for the restructuring of the country continue to take the front burner, some southern leaders on Saturday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to consider the 2014 National Conference report to save the country from an impending break-up, saying the country is currently bleeding on all…