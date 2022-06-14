I won’t step down for Senator Lawan — Machida

The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe North Senatorial District primaries, Bashir Sheriff Machina, has disclosed that he will not step down for Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

He said he was approached by some people to step down, but that he wouldn’t.

In a letter, he personally signed and addressed to the national chairman of his party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Monday, June 13, 2022, obtained by the Nigerian Tribune, he wrote, “I write to reaffirm my continual aspiration as the All Progressives Congress unequivocal senatorial candidate for Yobe North Senatorial district, following my clearance, participation and victory at the party primaries where I polled 289 votes out of the 300 total votes cast.

“I write to reaffirm that I remain committed to the mandate which I won at the primaries, and I have not in any form or manner communicated otherwise.

“I have been informed of a purported malicious and mischievous report an insinuation to the contrary.

“Please note that I never at any time signed or communicated in any form any intent to vacate the mandate which was won at the primaries.

“I am totally committed to my mandate and am working to deliver Yobe North Senatorial District to our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Recall, that the Senate President contested the APC presidential ticket and lost.

He had been representing Yobe North Senatorial District at the National Assembly for 15 years.





