I won’t join issues with children, Amaechi replies Wike

Former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi has responded to criticism from Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Nyesom Wike, saying he wouldn’t “join issues with children”.

Amaechi made the remark on Tuesday during an appearance on Arise TV which TRIBUNE ONLINE monitored.

The exchange stems from Amaechi’s comments on Nigeria’s economic hardship, where he expressed concern about hunger in the country.

“God, Peter Odili, the judiciary, and the Rivers State people made me governor. Ask him how he made me governor. I’m saying this because I don’t want to join issues with children,” Amaechi said.

Amaechi had earlier stated, “We’re all hungry, all of us are. If you’re not hungry, I am. For us, the opposition, if you want us to remove the man in power, we can remove him from this power.”

Wike dismissed Amaechi’s comments as “politically motivated” and accused him of trivializing the plight of Nigerians.

“He is just hungry for power. How do you insult Nigerians and trivialize poverty and hunger? You are insulting Nigerians. It is just that you have stayed out of power — that is the hunger,” Wike said.

Amaechi debunked Wike’s claim of being instrumental to his rise as governor, attributing his emergence to divine intervention, legal victory, and the support of the people of Rivers.