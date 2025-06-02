‘He’s only hungry for power’, Wike faults Amaechi’s comment

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has faulted former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi, over his recent comment, saying, ‘he’s only hungry for power.’

Speaking at a media parley in Abuja on Monday, Wike said Amaechi’s remarks made during his 60th birthday celebration were misleading and insulting to Nigerians who are genuinely facing economic hardship.

Wike said, “I don’t know why a man would choose his 60th birthday to tell lies.It’s unfortunate. Of all times, on your 60th birthday when people are celebrating you?”

At an event held on Friday to mark his 60th birthday, Amaechi had expressed willingness to join a coalition led by Atiku Abubakar to defeat President Bola Tinubu in 2027, saying, “I’m hungry.”

But Wike dismissed the comment as insincere, arguing that Amaechi had spent over two decades in public office and never once complained of hunger until now.

Wike said, “He was (Rivers State) Speaker from 1999 to 2007. He was the most pampered speaker.He became a governor from 2007 to 2015 . Eight years as Rivers State House of Assembly Speaker, and eight years as governor, he never talked about hunger.

“He became a minister from 2015 to 2023, eight years as a super minister of transport. When he was borrowing money (for projects), he didn’t talk about hunger.”

The FCT Minister went on to say that the former minister’s comment revealed a thirst for relevance, not a lack of food.

“Two years after office, he says: ‘I’m in coalition because I’m hungry’. He is only hungry for power and that shows failure on his part,” Wike stated.

He also accused Amaechi of trivialising the real issues of hunger and poverty affecting Nigerians.

“How do you insult Nigerians? How do you trivialise the issue of hunger or poverty?” Wike asked. “He joined Atiku, and (ex-Kaduna governor Nasir) el-Rufai, all because he is hungry. Has he not insulted Nigerians? Just that he can’t stay out of power.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE