Mokwa flood: Niger gov orders low-key Eid-el-Kabir celebration, suspends Durbar

Following the devastating flood disaster that ravaged Mokwa and surrounding communities, Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has directed a low key Eid-el Kabir sallah celebration, suspension of Hawan Bariki, Durbar and other elaborate Sallah activities across all Emirates in the State.

The flood claiming lives, displacing thousands and causing extensive destruction to houses, farmlands and infrastructures.

A statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Abubakar Usman emphasized that this decision was taken as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragic incident and to allow for a period of mourning, prayer and reflection.

The Mokwa flood, described as one of the worst in decades, has left families bereaved, houses and livelihoods destroyed, the statement added.

The Governor urged citizens to use the occasion to pray for the departed souls and engage in acts of charity for the affected communities.

