I will work with Amotekun, other security agencies ― New Ondo CP

The new Commissioner of Police in Ondo state, Mr Oyediran Oyeyemi, has promised to work with the State Security Network Agency, known as Amotekun and other security agencies under the law to ensure a safe and secure environment for all residents in the state.

Oyeyemi who assumed duty in the state some four days ago stated this at the command headquarters in Akure, assured residents of the state of adequate security throughout the yuletide season and beyond.

He said: “I am ready to work with all security agencies under the law and stakeholders to make Ondo State crime-free.

“I have a strong belief that the current security problem confronting the country will be a thing of the past. We just need to stitch some edges.

“You will notice that the issue of human rights abuses is on a serious decrease, and I want to assure you that under my watch, there won’t be any link to abuse.”

It will be recalled that Oyeyemi was posted to the state, following the retirement of CP Bolaji Amidu Salami, the erstwhile commissioner of police in the state, who completed the statutory years of service in the Force.

The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Usman Alkali Baba, had deployed Oyeyemi to the Ondo State Command as the new CP after Salami retirement.

The new Commissioner of Police, Oyediran, who was until this deployment, the Commissioner of Police in charge of the Railway Police Command, was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force in 1990.

“He holds a BSc (Hons) in Psychology from the University of Ibadan. He has attended several tactical and leadership courses within and outside Nigeria, including Strategic Leadership and Command Course (SLCC), Police Staff College, Jos; Strategic Action on Kidnapping and Hostage Taking (UN Senegal) among others.”

