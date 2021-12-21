Yuletide: NSCDC deploys 2,077 officers to guard churches, event centres in Anambra

In view of the forthcoming Christmas and new year celebration, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Anambra State Command has deployed two thousand and seventy-seven officers across the 181 communities in the state.

According to DSC Okadigbo Edwin, the Public Relations Officer of the state Command, who disclosed this in a statement in Awka, on Tuesday, said the officers are to guard all churches and venues of events before, during after the celebration in the State.

He said the Commandant, Mr Everestus Chimezie Obiyo, is assuring the good people of Anambra State and residents alike of the Command’s readiness to perform its statutory responsibility of protecting lives and properties and Government’s Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in and across the State during the celebration.

To this effect, the State Commandant has ordered the deployment of Two thousand and seventy-seven (2077) Officers and Men comprising Conventional Civil Defenders, Chemical and Biological Unit, Counter Terrorism Unit, Disaster Management Unit, Special Female Squad, Operations Department, intelligence and Investigation Department and Anti-Vandalism squad of the Command as well as necessary logistics to all churches and venues of events in the State.

Personnel deployed for this critical assignment are under the strict instruction of the State Commandant to be civil, professional and but firm in the discharge of their duties.

“The Command will also collaborate with Sister Security Agencies and all critical stakeholders to ensure that the celebration is peaceful and hitch-free.

Furthermore, the Command is ever ready and prepared to deal with miscreants, hoodlums, and other disgruntled elements that may attempt to cause break down of law and order before during and after the festive period. Parents and guardians are advised to caution their wards to be law-abiding.

Finally, Commandant Obiyo wishes to extend his warm greetings to all Christian faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate and charged them to cooperate with NSCDC and other Security Agencies in their efforts towards ensuring peaceful celebration.

While providing adequate credible information on any suspicious person or object to the nearest NSCDC formation or call the Command emergency phone numbers 0802 590 4905,0703 980 4789,08004004444.

