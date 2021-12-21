Yuletide: Police ban sale, use of ‘knockouts’ for celebrations in Gombe

Gombe State Police Command has banned the sale, purchase and use of fireworks commonly called “knockouts” before, during and after the Christmas and new year celebrations across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Ishola Babatunde made announced in a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command SP Mary Malum Obed issued to newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

According to him, the enforcement of the ban on the use of fireworks and other explosives is to prevent hoodlums from using them as a cover to create panic, perfect their criminal intentions and disrupt the peaceful celebration of the festive seasons.

The Police Boss also ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical and Operational units to deploy all the intelligence and operational assets at their disposal to criminals flashpoints, highways, streets and other public places for patrol with a view to ensuring a hitch-free celebration.

He urged them to ensure that Police operatives under their watch discharged their duties in accordance with the extant laws and rule of engagement of the Nigeria Police Force especially by shunning corruption, extortion and respecting the fundamental human rights of citizens.

In addition, the CP urged motorists to abide by traffic regulations and avoid overspeeding and reckless driving during the festive period so as not to endanger the lives of the people.

Ishola Babatunde also enjoined the residents of the state to remain supportive by being vigilant, law-abiding and promptly reporting criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or any security agency.

He assured that the Command will do everything possible to ensure that the people had a successful and joyful celebration urging them however to be security conscious, vigilant and report any strange movement to the nearest security outfit.

