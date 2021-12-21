Yuletide: Police ban sale, use of ‘knockouts’ for celebrations in Gombe

By Ishola Michael - Gombe
Chairman Senate Committee on Finance who doubles as the Chairman of the Senate Joint Committee, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola dropped the hint on Friday during the presentation before the Senate Joint Committees on the 2022-2024 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy (FSP). The Senator representing Lagos West said the National Assembly was deeply concerned about the debt profile of the present administration and called on the revenue generating agencies to drop what he called frivolous expenditure. He said:"We will remove any agency that fails to submit its proposed revenue target with the expenditure in the 2022 budget "There is a public outcry that borrowings is on the high side. We are not saying that we are not going to borrow but we must reduce it. The only way to do this is to look inward and build our revenues. "Many of the agencies that generate revenue spend them on frivolous expenditure." The Senate chairman expressed dissapointment that most of the agencies that have been statutorily mandated by law to remit to the Consolidated Revenue Fund spend their earned revenues on frivolous expenditure. He said:"There are three agencies of government: Those that are partly funded, those that are fully funded and those that are not funded at all. "By law, if you are fully funded, every revenue generated must be paid to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. The government will give the recurrent expenditure, takes care of the personnel and at the same time, take care of the capital expenditure. "Going forward, government has succeeded that whatever partly funded and not funded agencies generate, 50 percent of such revenue will go to the Federal Government. "We are now going to 70-30. Only 30 will be released to the agency while the 70 goes to the CRF. We are going to amend the law again. "If you are generating revenue and you are fully funded, everything accruing to you must go to the CRF. If you are partly funded or not funded at all, the law states that 80 per cent of the operational surplus must be paid to the CRF. "We are hereby calling on the Minister of finance that there is the need to carry out forensic audit into the expenditure of all agencies of government. This will curb frivolous expenditure and boost the country's revenue base. "Already we have realised N800bn from the independent revenues generated by the agencies so far this year, it used to be about N400m in the past. I am confident that we should be able to get up to N1.3trn by December. "If we could manage to take it to N2.5 trillion in 2022, we would have taken care of one-fifth of the budget and we would not need to borrow." Dissatisfied with the submission of the Director - General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Engineer Obadiah Nkom, on revenue remittance, the Senate asked Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite to appear before it over poor regulation and loss of revenues in the sector . The Director - General of Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office , had in his submissions before the joint committees said in 2019 , N2.58billion revenue was generated and remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund ( CRF) , which reduced to N2.3billion in 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic but already increasing in 2021 with N3.166billion realised as at July this year out of the targeted N4billion . The Senate Joint Committee however said his team was not impressed,listing high profile companies engaged in the sector. 'Your submissions on revenue generation is low and not impressive at all because big companies like Dangote Cement , BUA etc, with combined yearly profits of about N5trillion are under your purview. " These are aside other companies carrying out illegal mining activities across the country that are not captured in your revenue generation . Gombe State Police Command has banned the sale, purchase and use of fireworks commonly called “knockouts” before, during and after the Christmas and new year celebrations across the state.

The State Commissioner of Police Ishola Babatunde made announced in a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command SP Mary Malum Obed issued to newsmen in Gombe on Tuesday.

According to him, the enforcement of the ban on the use of fireworks and other explosives is to prevent hoodlums from using them as a cover to create panic, perfect their criminal intentions and disrupt the peaceful celebration of the festive seasons.

The Police Boss also ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical and Operational units to deploy all the intelligence and operational assets at their disposal to criminals flashpoints, highways, streets and other public places for patrol with a view to ensuring a hitch-free celebration.

He urged them to ensure that Police operatives under their watch discharged their duties in accordance with the extant laws and rule of engagement of the Nigeria Police Force especially by shunning corruption, extortion and respecting the fundamental human rights of citizens.

In addition, the CP urged motorists to abide by traffic regulations and avoid overspeeding and reckless driving during the festive period so as not to endanger the lives of the people.

Ishola Babatunde also enjoined the residents of the state to remain supportive by being vigilant, law-abiding and promptly reporting criminals and their activities to the nearest police station or any security agency.

He assured that the Command will do everything possible to ensure that the people had a successful and joyful celebration urging them however to be security conscious, vigilant and report any strange movement to the nearest security outfit.

