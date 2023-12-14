Ahead of the forthcoming February 2024 governorship primaries across interested political parties in Edo State, Gen. Charles Airhavbere (rtd) has said that his vision is to take the state to the next level of robust development.

He disclosed this while formally declaring his intention to run for the governorship position at his All Progressives Congress ‘(APC) Secretariat on Thursday in Benin City, the Edo State Capital.

Gen. Airhavbere, therefore, sued for the need for the APC in the state to be more formidable ahead of the 2024 election in Edo

He said that the APC, after wrestling power from the Peoples Democratic Party next year, should have a 16-year plan to rule the state.

Airhavbere, who noted that the party needs to move to a befitting secretariat, however, donated N10 million to the course and advised that local government councils across the state meet the modern political demands of the people.

The APC governor aspirant promised to ensure peace and develop infrastructure in the education, agricultural, and health sectors, just as he assured that his administration, if elected as governor, would provide economic prosperity for the people.

“We need to strengthen the Edo APC to win elections in the next 16 years. I believe as we move towards next year’s election, we expect President Bola Tinubu to come to the state, and I am putting down N10 million to start the process of building a new secretariat.

“We must also do the same at the local and ward level to take APC to the higher level’, he said

He stated that he has the experience to govern the state, especially having retired from the Nigerian Army and made contacts all over the world through years of travelling.

The retired Army officer also said that the party needs to present its best candidate for the election.

“Edo APC should be the heartbeat of the APC at the national level. We don’t have governorships, so there’s no need to zone.

‘We have to present the best candidate, and I present myself as the right man for the job.

“I believe that with my experience and connection due to travel, I will be the best man for the job.

“I believe it is my turn to become governor, having supported others in the past. Let me be used as the meat to attract the antelope,” he submitted.

