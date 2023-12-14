The Emir of Zazzau, Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, as well as the former Vice President, Namadi Sambo have called for immediate probe into the drone attack that killed 100 people in Tudun Biri village of Kaduna State.

Emir Bamali and ex-VP Sambo made the call while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after condoling with Governor Uba Sani on Thursday.

The two personalities, who drove together to Kaduna Government House, disclosed that the visit afforded them the opportunity to inform the governor about the progress made by the committee, chaired by VP Sambo on the Zaria Central Mosque collapsed sometimes this year.

“We are in support of probing the incident and we made it clearly that this should be the last one. Proper investigation should be carried out. Indeed, Governor Uba Sani has confirmed to us that a high level independent investigation panel will be set up so that once and for all this type of incident will not happen again.

“Secondly, the purpose of our visit is to brief the governor about the development on Zaria Central Mosque. You are all aware of the unfortunate incident where the Mosque collapsed and several people lost their lives. And the Emir of Zazzau formed a technical committee on the reconstruction of the Mosque.

“I chaired the committee and I briefed the governor on the progress made so far. And I want to make it clear that we are not here to seek government funds. This project as you are aware had a public fund raising in Abuja. There will be a second one and there will be a continuous fund raising for the reconstruction.

“We are here to commiserate and extend our sincere condolence to the Governor and of Kaduna State, Uba Sani and the people of Kaduna State and indeed all Nigerians on the unfortunate incident at Tudun Biri. I pray that the Almighty Allah grant them eternal rest, and those that were injured to get well soon. I want to use this opportunity to also console the Emir of Zazzau who is also here on condolence visit.

“I will also like to thank the governor for all the support he is giving to ensure that those that were affected are well compensated.

“I am also thanking in particular the President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, we have heard what the President has directed that those affected are well compensated.

“He has also directed that the affected village should be completely reconstructed and all social amenities that a civil society required should be provided. So we thank the President, the governor and the good people of Kaduna State and Nigeria in supporting the reconstruction”.

On his part, the Emir said, “I think His Excellency, the Vice President has spoken very well on this matter. I share the same view on independent investigation panel and the governor has confirmed and also the President himself. So we are optimistic and hoping that this should be done within the shortest time.

“We have seen that those in the hospital have started coming back to thier senses and lives. We are calling on authorities not to allow people to speak recklessly in the social media about the incident, that is not acceptable”.

