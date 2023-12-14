Veteran Nollywood Actor and Broadcaster, Patrick Doyle, has tied the knot with his new wife, Funmi.

Funmi shared photos of herself and the 62-year-old actor via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

She disclosed that their traditional wedding ceremony will take place on December 14.

Related Posts No Content Available

“Tomorrow, we put a traditional seal on our marriage,” she wrote.

“One year after and I still love you to bits Ete Doyle. Everyone, I made a beautiful bride.” She wrote

Patrick is the ex-husband of Veteran Nollywood Actress, Ireti Doyle. They got married Ireti in 2004 and divorced in January, 2023. They have four children together.