I respect big artistes but I don’t fear anyone —Mudi Williams

Fast-rising music star, Mudiaga Williams, otherwise known as Mudi, has been around the music industry and is currently making a name for himself. The Delta State-born singer, who started his career in music in the church, speaks about life, career and more in this interview with Segun Adebayo.

In the industry, there is Davido, Wizkid, Olamide, Rema and even Joe Boy among others. These guys are not willing to step down for anybody. Are you ready to unseat any of them to take your place?

Yes of course, I believe in my sound, I know it’s not an easy task. The people you mentioned are doing fine and I am ready to play my part to and make a name for myself in the industry. I understand this is a very challenging time but I am ready to work my way in and make a records for others also to follow.

With new songs coming out on a daily basis. You need more than songs. You need money, presence and even media attention. These things don’t come easy for a regular musician; what are your plans?

I am always grateful to God for blessing me with the best team, I am new in the music business but my team and I have been able to put together a lot of projects that would blow the minds of many people. I know I am going somewhere and also ready for the business. Good things won’t come easy. So when u are down pick yourself up and be more focus for the success ahead.

With COVID-19 taking its toll on music stars among other businesses. Are you not scared that this would hamper your 2020 chances?

It may look difficult now but everything will work out fine. I didn’t get to this level on my volition God and grace brought me to this level and it will sustain me all through this period and beyond. I am not scared.This time shall pass and we will get our lives back on track. We are not stopping.

Has it been hard going about the music business with little to shown for it in terms of success and presence in the industry?

So far I am grateful to the team I am working with and soon they will know more about me and my sound. I know I need to keep working; by doing that success will surely visit me.

Tell us about the career and how you have managed to keep the game going till now?

By observing excellence and be excellent at my musical craft and by being careful who I take advice from. By forming a strong professional peer group as your sounding board also by understanding what the top revenue streams are in the music business. It is always hard to find one’s feet in a very saturated industry like this.

How are you going to find your voice?

Waiting for the right time so the world will know I understand my sound and also ready to introduce them to your sounds

For somebody who started music at the age of 14 and dropped his first single in 2016. What took you that long?

Well, my parents didn’t have interest in my musical career, as a teenager living with my parents, It has to be education fist before any other thing. I released my first single with the help of good friends who believe in me.

What’s your take on how the industry is going now and the seeming beefing between rappers and music acts?

That’s what keeps the industry interesting and going. But to me I will love to be a peace ambassador.

What do you think would work for your career as you keep growing in the game?

I will start collaborating and play live as much as possible, and also keep learning and find a good mentor, go to a workshop or a masterclass.

Would you go back to singing in the church again or it is over between you and church music?

I am a Christian and if that’s what God wants for me, I can’t reject it.

You have a new single now, Blessings, what brought about the song?

Surely greatness will only make you talk about being great and also I’m sure it’s very ok to name blessings and also look towards more.

How has it been pushing the song and what’s the acceptance like?

It’s not easy, but I must say from the angle of my PR, it’s been so easy and well pushed and am happy with the response ‘am getting from the people. As this is my first single and the love is this much. I must say I am happy. But more still needs to be done. I won’t stay down until I stay up.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Sperm Containing COVID-19 Raises Risk Of Spread Via Sex ― Study

Chinese researchers who tested sperm of men infected with COVID-19 found that a minority of them had the new coronavirus in their semen, opening up a small chance the disease could be transmitted sexually, scientists said on Thursday… Read full story

Stop Harassment Of Journalists, Other Essential Workers, PTF Tells Security Agencies

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 pandemic has told security agencies to desist for harassment of journalists and other essential workers on duty during the period of the ongoing restrictions to contain the spread of the virus… Read full story

Lagos Records Another Two COVID-19 Deaths

Lagos State government on Thursday said it recorded two additional coronavirus related deaths, bringing the total number of deaths associated to the pandemic in the state to 33. The Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, recalling that 82 new cases of COVID-19 infection… Read full story

22-Year-Old Lady Stabs Husband To Death After Catching Him Making Call To Another Woman

A 22-year-old lady was on Thursday, May 7, arrested by men of the Nasarawa State command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after she allegedly stabbed her husband to death for making a phone call to another woman she suspected to be his lover… Read full story

PHOTOS: Lagos Expresses Appreciation, Releases List Of Donors To Coronavirus Fund

The Lagos State government on Thursday released list of various individuals and organisations who have so far donated to the fund to combat coronavirus in the state. In a tweet from the state government twitter handle, the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the state appreciated the corporate giant and individuals… Read full story

Give Account Of COVID-19 Donations Expenses, Lagos Assembly Tells Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State House of Assembly has called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make recourse to the House over expenses incurred from the donations made towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. The House also charged the governor to make recourse to it before declaring a state… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Buhari’s FCC Nominations

IN line with his usual practice regarding postings and appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari recently sparked controversy once again when he announced lopsided nominations into the Federal Character Commission (FCC). In a letter dated March 18, 2020 and addressed to the President of the Senate… Read full story

Justice Dahiru Saleh, Judge Who Annulled June 12 Presidential Election, Is Dead

Twenty-seven years after he made history by annulling the 1993 presidential election in what has now become popularly refer to as ‘June 12’, the judge, Justice Dahiru Saleh, has died. The retired judge died Thursday afternoon in his hometown, Azare, headquarters of Katagum Local Government Area in Bauchi… Read full story

Two Medical Staff Die, As Seven Travellers To Maiduguri Test Positive For COVID-19

Seven more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maiduguri after being caught by security personnel trying to sneak into the capital city. They had come in from different South-West and South-South states inside empty petrol tankers in some cases to enter Maiduguri which is the ancestral home of some of them… Read full story

Lagos Discharges 48 More Patients After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday announced the discharge of 48 more patients from various facilities in the state, saying the patients, who had tested negative twice to coronavirus comprised 32 males and 16 females, all Nigerians… Read full story

PTF Fumes Over Persistent Violation Of Guidelines; Threatens To Review Measures

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, on Thursday, expressed concerns over continuous violation of the guidelines put in place after the lockdown was relaxed and warned that the PTF may be forced to review the measures already taken… Read full story

The Pains, Struggles Of Almajiri System •Echoes from northern streets

Three years ago in Kaduna, the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a forum made a revealing disclosure that woke up deep thoughts in the guests; he told the gathering that the state had conducted a survey and discovered that there are no fewer than three million almajiris in the state… Read full story

Ramadan: The Richness Of A Special Month

RAMADHAN is primarily intended to make Muslims and indeed mankind to remain generally good, pure and righteous. It is Allah’s yearly serious purification of the body, heart and soul of every true Muslim in readiness for admission into Paradise (a Garden under which Rivers flow)… Read full story