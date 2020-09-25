I remain APC leader in Ekiti ― Fayemi

By 'Yomi Ayeleso - Ado-Ekiti
Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi (FILE PHOTO)

Ekiti state governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi has dismissed his reported suspension by a faction of the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying he remained the leader of the party in the state.

Fayemi in a reaction through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode on Friday said the aggrieved leaders led by Senator Tony Adeniyi were unknown to the party, describing it as “a joke taken too far.”

The Fayemi’s alleged suspension over anti-party activities was communicated in a statement signed by Senator Babafemi Ojudu and other bigwigs like Senator Adeniyi, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, Bimbo Daramola, Hon Robinson Ajiboye, Hon Oyetunji Ojo, Hon Adewale Omirin and Hon Femi Adeleye.

He explained that the leaders had been suspended in accordance with the party’s constitution and that they lacked the power to announce the suspension of the governor.

According to him, ” While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported the suspension letter are executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

” The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party, much less now that they have been suspended.

” Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State.”

Oyebode noted that Governor Fayemi would not be distracted in his efforts at giving back to the people the dividends of democracy and restoring the lost values of Ekiti.

He called on the public and members of the party to disregard the purported suspension of the governor, ” as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.”

