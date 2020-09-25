Still smarting from the gruesome murder of a traditional ruler, Da Bulus Chuwang Jang and attack on miners during which nine were injured, gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen struck again on Thursday and killed five persons in Jos South local government area of Plateau State.

It would be recalled that gunmen last Monday invaded Foron District of Barakin-Ladi local government area of the state and killed the District Head Da Bulus Chuwang Jang. Also, the rampaging gunmen on Tuesday attacked a mining site in Riyom Council area and injured nine miners.

Tribune Online learnt that gunmen numbering about twenty stormed a drinking joint on Thursday at about 10:45 pm at

Gwol village in K/Vom, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State and opened fire at random on the occupants and killed five on the spot while one sustained fatal injuries.

According to an eyewitness, the attack caused pandemonium and panic in the area, the inhabitants abandoned their abodes and fled into the bush for safety adding that the attackers also damaged properties and destroyed farms before they bolted away.

Apparently reacting to the unfortunate incident, Coordinator Emancipation Centre for Crisis Victims in Nigeria Barrister Dalyop Solomon strongly condemned the recent attacks in some parts of the state and called on the government and security agencies to nip the ugly trend in the bud to avoid escalation of the barbaric act.

“It is unfortunate that we are experiencing this kind of attack after months of respite. The government and the security agencies need to wade in on time before it degenerated to full-scale violence. There’s the need for thorough investigation, arrest and prosecution of those behind this deadly attack”.

Solomon who expressed disappointed the way and manner the security agencies are handling the recent attacks stated that the perpetrators are being treated as if they have immunity to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

The State Police Public Relations Officer ASP Gabriel Ubah who confirmed the attack and killings of five youths said the command has commenced full investigations into the attack adding that the State Commissioner of Police along with other Operational Personnel of the Command have visited the scene of the incident.

According to him, normalcy has been restored to the affected community while more security men have been drafted to the area to maintain law and order.

