Gov Sule commends Assembly for passing mortgage bill into law

Nasarawa State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, has commended members of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA), for passing into law, the Nasarawa State Mortgages and Foreclosure Law 2020.

Engineer Sule gave the commendation while presiding over the monthly state executive council meeting, at the Government House, on Thursday.

Gov Sule said with the passage of the bill into law, the people of the state stand to benefit from the efforts of housing development agents that will come into the state.

“We are going to see a lot of efforts from housing development agencies that will come into the state, to see how they can support us in that line.

“And this will be to the benefit of the people of Nasarawa State,” he stated.

While updating people of the state, the Governor disclosed that Nasarawa State was recently given the approval to take part in the Agricultural Project for the Enhancement of Livelihood for the lower-income people (APEAL), a programme ran by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, aimed at supporting farmers, as well as empowering women and youths.

Gov Sule explained that even though the state was initially not part of the scheme, insistence on the part of the state Commissioner for Agriculture and Water Resources, Prof. Allananah Otaki, as well as other members of the executive council, saw the Federal Ministry of Agriculture giving approval for Nasarawa to take part in the programme.

“The programme is going to be a grant, that is going to come purely for the support of farmers, mainly for the empowerment of youths and women.

“It will support them with programmes in agriculture and the value chain,” he said.

Governor Sule further disclosed that the over 800 women and children displaced after security operatives dislodged Boko Haram insurgents in Toto Local Government Area have all been sent to their various state.

