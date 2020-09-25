Aisha Buhari donates medicals to hospital, relief items to flood victims in Kogi

THE wife of Nigeria’s President, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Thursday donated medical items to Kogi State Specialist Hospital (KSSH) Lokoja through her pet project, ”Future Assured”.

The Nigeria’s first lady also donated relief items to victims of flood disaster in some communities at the IDPs’ camps in Koton-karfe and Lokoja Local Government Areas.

The wife of Kogi State Governor, Hajia Rashida Bello, handed over the medical items to the management of KSSH on behalf of the first lady.

In her brief remarks, the wife of the governor commended Aisha Buhari for the good gesture and for alleviating the suffering of the vulnerable citizens of the state.

She noted that the Nigeria’s first lady had positively impacted many lives in Kogi through her pet project, the ‘Future Assured’, saying, ”we thank the good mother of our nation for the gesture”.

In his response, the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of KSSH, Prof. Isa Yahaya, thanked the Nigeria’s first lady for the kind gesture, saying it would go a long way in alleviating the suffering of the patients.

”We thank you immensely and we assure you that all the materials will be used for the care of the patients. We entreat God to continue to assist and bless you”, Yahaya said.

Items donated to the hospital were: drugs, surgical masks, face masks, hand sanitisers, clinical thermometer, dettol, harpic, among others.

The Governor’s wife also cleared medical bills of some indigent patients at the hospital who could not afford it.

In the same vein, Aisha Buhari also donated relief materials to victims of flood disaster at IDPs camp in Sabongari Primary School Akpaku Oraka camp and Adankolo communities, in Kotonkarfe and Lokoja LGAs respectively.

Mr Usman Muhammad, who spoke on behalf of the flood victims in Kontokarfe, commended the first lady for the gesture, saying it would go a long way to alleviate their sufferings in the camp.

Muhammad called on other NGOs, corporate organisations, groups and individuals to emulate what the Nigeria’s first lady had done by coming to their aid.

Items donated at the camps included: condiments, clothes rice, blankets, cosmetics, toiletries, and cash donation.

The Special Adviser to the President on Domestic and Special Events, Mrs Zainab Kasim, led a team from Future Assured of the Office of the First Lady, Abuja, to oversee the distribution of the items to the beneficiaries.

