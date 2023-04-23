Lionel Messi has added three more awards to his overflowing trophy cabinet as International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) awarded him world best player and others.

The PSG star made this known in a post on his Instagram Sunday, where he took a pose with the awards.

“It was an honor to receive from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), these three 2022 awards.

“IFFHS WORLD’S BEST PLAYER, IFFHS WORLD’S BEST PLAYMAKER and IFFHS WORLD’S BEST INTERNATIONAL GOAL SCORER. Thank you!!!,” he captioned.