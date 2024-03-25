Kim Kardashian, the famous reality TV star and businesswoman, talked about why she decided to divorce her ex-husband, rapper Kanye West.

Kim revealed this on a reality TV show, Big Boss.

She said that Kanye’s personality caused both couples to split ways, even though she recognised Kanye’s talent in music and his success in making money.

Kim further said, Kanye was the best rapper ever and the richest Black man in America.

She also appreciated that he gave her four wonderful kids.

However, she explained that despite all these things, his personality was the main reason they couldn’t stay together.

