I need hearing aids

At age 75 years, I am in good health. However, my hearing is getting worse by the day. My friends have suggested that I use hearing aids. Kindly let me know where to get good and affordable hearing aids.

Goke (by SMS)

Although hearing aids are very useful for the treatment of poor hearing, it is not in all cases of poor hearing that hearing aids are useful. In view of this, I will advise that you see an expert in hearing problems (Audiologist) for a proper examination before knowing whether or not you will need hearing aids. Fortunately, there are affordable hearing aids in the market.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP