Tobi Amusan breaks own record, sets new 100m hurdle African record at Paris Diamond League

With a time of 12.41 seconds, Tobi Amusan has broken her own record at the Paris Diamond League after setting a 12.42 record in 2021. This is coming a few weeks after she clinched a gold medal at the 2022 African Athletics Championship and thereafter, won at the Paavo Nurmi Games. ENIOLA OYEMOLADE discusses the win of the 25-year-old athlete.

Tobilola Amusan has broken her record with her third best run of the season at the Diamond League meet in Paris, France.

She clinched the gold medal in women’s 100 hurdles at the League meet in Paris on Saturday, June 18, with a time of 12.41 seconds that moved her up to third in the world in 2022, only behind World Leader Jasmine Camacho-Quinn with 12.37 seconds and Alaysha Johnson with 12.40 seconds.

In September 2021, Amusan became the first Nigerian to win a Diamond League trophy. She won at the Diamond League where she set an African record and personal best of 12.42 seconds and had broken the 12.77 record set by Nigerian-Spanish Gloria Alozie at the 1998 African Championships in Dakar, Senegal.

The eight maximum points she secured have moved her top of the event’s standing with 15 points. She is also expected to receive $10,000 in prize money.

The Paris Diamond League also called Meeting de Paris and formerly known as Meeting Gaz de France and the Meeting Areva is an annual track and field meeting at the Stade Sébastien Charléty in Paris, France.

On the official Instagram page of World Athletics that celebrates world’s best athletes and competitions, Amusan had commented saying «God did that» when the page posted a picture of her.

Commenting on Amusan’s win, Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare said that her record-breaking run at the Diamond League meeting is a further testament of Nigeria’s rising profile in sports.

He said, "Congratulations to Tobi on her new African record. This is a further testament of the rising profile of sports in Nigeria."





He added that Amusan’s feat and the recent encouraging performances by Nigerian athletes across the globe is a sign of growth which the Ministry of Sports is determined to sustain.

The Diamond League meeting used to be one of the IAAF Golden League events, but it is now part of the Diamond League. It was first organised in 1999. The record attendance was set on July 1, 2005, with a total of 70,253 spectators.

Amusan’s win is coming few days after she, alongside Raymond Ekevwo emerged winners of the 2022 World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland.

While sprinter Raymond Ekevwo ran 10.23 seconds to win the 100 meters event ahead of Joris Van Gool (10.38 seconds) and Samuel Purola (10.43 seconds), Amusan ran a new 12.57 seconds personal season’s best to win ahead of Jamaica’s Britany Anderson (12.59 seconds) and Nadine Visser of the Netherlands who ran 12.72 seconds to place third.

Before Finland’s win, Amusan had also on June 9, clinched Nigeria’s first gold medal at the African Athletics Championship in Mauritius.

She dipped 12.57 seconds at the Cote d’Or national sports complex in the women 100 meters hurdles to retain the title she won four years ago.

She had beat Leea Ebony Morrison of Liberia who took silver with her 12.77 seconds and South Africa’s Marione Fourie who took bronze with her 12.93 seconds.

Born April 23, 1997, Tobi Amusan is a Nigerian track and field athlete who specialises in the 100 metres hurdles.

From an early age, Amusan showed a lot of athletic potential. She was a silver medallist at the 2013 African Youth Championships in Warri. She also claimed gold in the 100 metres hurdles at the 2015 African Junior Athletics Championships in Addis Ababa.

In 2015, while making her All-Africa Games debut as an 18-year-old, she won the gold medal in the 100 metres hurdles.

She was the 2018 Commonwealth and 2018 African champion in the event.

She is also a two-time African Games champion.

