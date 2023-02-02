There are fresh concerns over the well-being of Nigeria’s music star, Omah Lay as the singer posted a cryptic message on his instastory that suggested he may be going through a rough time.

The ‘Hypertension’ singer appears to have put his fans in a state of confusion over the post that many believed to be a reflection of his state of mind.

Omah Lay is rated as one of the most successful break-out artistes of his generation and has been living up to expectations of his fans and many lovers of his music.

The post that got many people talking read this: “Angels are suppose to fly. So when you don’t see or hear from me in a while, just know that I am somewhere working on my wings”.

While some people believe his latest post could have been motivated by a lyrics in a song he may be working on, others submitted that the singer may be trying to share a strong message that should not be ignored.

One of his fans said Omah Lay is not given to frivolous words or someone who jokes around, his words are usually very strong and loaded with meanings.

Another fan commented, saying this could be another “sweet verse the artiste is trying to release ahead of his new album.”

