I have returned to PDP in Ekiti to make it stronger, Segun Oni replies Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, has assured another former governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that his mission in the party is to encourage teamwork and build fellowship among members for a verile party.

Fayose, through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, had said there won’t be red carpet reception for the former governor on his return to the party, advising him to go for his registration at the ward level.

“Fayose didn’t say Oni is not welcome in PDP and don’t forget membership of a political party is optional. What he said was that if you are coming back to the party after leaving for about six years, there won’t be red carpet reception. Like when he went and came back in 2012, there was no red carpet reception for him then. Fayose said whoever that is coming should quietly go and register in his or her ward which is the normal thing to do,” he had said.

But Oni, through a statement by the Director General of his group, Atunse Ekiti Movement, Dr Ifeoluwa Arowosoge, described Oni’s return to the opposition party whose platform he was elected governor in 2007 as home-coming

According to Arowosoge, his quest was to join hands with other leaders to reposition the party ahead of future elections especially the 2022 governorship poll.

“Mr Segun Oni and his numerous supporters are committed to building an inclusive party that would work to protect the interest of all its members. Teamwork and fellowship building would be the hallmarks of our engagements, interactions and participation in all activities of the party.

“We are all excited to be back home to join hands with our compatriots in the strengthening and repositioning of our great party, the PDP, in its quest for good governance in Ekiti State.

“Our return to the party was motivated by selfless considerations and the numerous calls by concerned Ekiti indigenes, home and abroad, on our political leader, Segun Oni, to deploy his forthright and honest leadership in advancing the good of the party.”

