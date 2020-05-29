BRT resumes operations from 20 to 42 passengers 

By Segun Kasali - Lagos
BRT
Passenger queue up to board Buses at Ketu BRT Bus stop

The Chief Executive Officer, Primero Transport Services, Mr Fola Tinubu has said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will resume operation with its full carrying capacity of 42 as against the 20 initially advised by the State Government on Friday.

Tinubu, however, noted that this new development will be effective without allowing passengers to stand in order to keep the social distancing rule of the state government.

Tribune Online reports that BRT operators had withdrawn its services since Monday over losses due to COVID-19 new transport guidelines that mandated it to commute only 20 passengers per trip instead of 72.

While speaking with Tribune Online regarding the development on Thursday, Tinubu said that they resumed operation based on a meeting with the government regarding the challenges faced as an organisation.

He said that the company is running at a loss due to huge expenses but little or no income to sustain the business as a result of the policy.

Fola, therefore, said that the government heard their cry and asked them to resume operation with 42 passengers without allowing people to stand.

