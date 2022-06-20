I have picked my running mate, I don’t know about any placeholder, Tinubu tells INEC

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has said the former National Welfare Secretary of the APC, Kabiru Masari, remained his choice of running mate and he was not aware of any placeholder.

Tinubu made the clarification on Monday through his media aide, Tunde Rahman, in a chat with Tribune Online.

Reports are rife that the name of chieftain of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) was merely submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the APC in order to meet up with the June 17 deadline stipulated by the electoral umpire for parties to submit names of candidates and he would soon be substituted.

INEC’s Commissioner for Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, while speaking on Arise TV, said there was no provision for placeholder, even as he clarified that there could be substitution.

He said: “The constitution makes it very clear that you cannot run alone as a presidential candidate and must nominate an associate to run with you for that position. As far as INEC is concerned, the presidential candidates have submitted their associates to run with them in the presidential election.

“As far as we are concerned, there’s no form submitted by the presidential candidate where they said ‘we’re submitting this person’s name as a place or space holder.’

“The issue of space or place holder is a unique Nigerian invention that has no place in our constitutional and legal framework.

“Political parties’ candidates have submitted names of associates to run with them, and that is the position of the law as at today and nothing has changed. For there to be a substitution of a candidate, the vice-presidential candidate must write to INEC, with a sworn affidavit stating that he is withdrawing from the race within the time frame provided by the law. That’s the only way there can be a substitution of candidates.”

However, speaking with the Tribune Online, Tunde Rahman maintained that Kabiru Masari was Tinubu’s choice of vice presidential candidate for 2023 general elections.

He said:” Without taking issues with the INEC’s National Commissioner, I just like to state the situation as it relates to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu.