Bandits demand N100m ransom on kidnapped 36 worshippers in Kaduna 

Bandits who attacked two churches in Kaduna and abducted 36 worshipper have demanded for N100 million as ransom.

On Sunday, the bandits attacked the Maranatha Baptist Church and St Moses Catholic Church in Robuh, Ungwan Aku, Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Also in a statement, the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday confirmed three persons killed in the attack launched by the bandits who reportedly came the communities in about 30 motorcycles.

Throwing more light on the development, the traditional leader of Angwan Fada at Rubu community who was one of the kidnapped, Elisha Mari, disclosed on Monday that he was released by the abductors and was asked to go and look for N100 million to secure the release of others.

He told the heads of security agencies and a Kaduna government delegation who visited the area to assess the situation on Monday.





According to him, the bandits stormed their villages in over 30 motorcycles and shot sporadically to create tension before taking them away, adding that it took them about two hours before they arrived at the bandits camp where the hostages were kept.

According to him, he was freed because he is the tradition leader but was asked to raise at least N100 million ransom before those in captivity would freed.