I have invested N7.2bn on community projects in Anambra ―Obiano 

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State said his administration under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) led government, have invested seven billion, two hundred million naira on community development projects across the 181 communities in the state.

Obiano disclosed this through the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Budget and Development Partners, Mr Mark Okoye, during the 2021 public presentation of the achievements of the Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, held at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, on Wednesday.

The commissioner listed communities desire for direct assistance through Community-Driven Development Programme that can shape their destinies, empowering communities with resources, voice and capacity building to sustain development and management of funds by beneficiaries to help reduce corruption as some of the lessons learnt during the implementation process.

In his speech, the Board Chairman, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, Igwe Roland Odegbo of Nteje, disclosed that they supported sixty-two poor communities and seventeen vulnerable groups across the twelve focal council areas with over one billion, four hundred million naira to implement and complete two hundred and fifty micro projects as at September 2020.

In his goodwill message, the World Bank Task Team Leader, Community and Social Development Project, Professor Foluso Okunmadewa, through the General Manager, Anambra State Community and Social Development Agency, Mr. Chudi Mojekwu said that they were proud of the impressive results and impact of the agency on the lives and livelihood of the poor in rural communities in Anambra State.

Presenting a paper titled “Outcome evaluation study of the Community and Social Development Project in Anambra State”, a resource person, Professor Daniel Ugwu recommended capacity training and retraining of stakeholders at the council areas and communities on the concept and benefits of Community-Driven Development, finance and conflict management to guarantee sustainability and accelerated grassroots development.

The governor, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Barrister Harry Udu, received an award of Excellence in Community and Social Development during the event.

