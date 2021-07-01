FG should negotiate not prosecute Kanu, Eke admonishes

The federal government of Nigeria has been advised to negotiate with Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against his prosecution by the government over his towering influence in the Southeast, a human Right Lawyer, George Eke has said.

The public commentator who was on Channels television to discuss the issue of the Southeast, Thursday morning, said Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was a creation of the federal government who invaded his home in 2015 attracting more sympathy to him by his followers.

The programme was monitored by our correspondent.

According to him, the ideology of Biafra remained engrained in the army of the youth of the region who saw a symbolism of the same in Nnamdi Kanu while it reminded the federal government, that the region remained replete with his kind.

Eke maintained that the army of unemployed youth become easy targets and recruits for Kanu given his ideology of Biafra and the federal government should as a matter of policy absorb the unemployed youths in one agency or the other to give easterner a sense of belonging in the Nigerian project.

He said it has become imperative to call for negotiation because a respected Muslim leader had called on the FG to negotiate with terrorists who make life unbearable for Nigerians.

His words: “The federal government should begin to look at those things that agitate people in the South East. One of which is that there is so much unemployment in the Southeast.

“The unemployment pool is where Nnamdi Kanu recruits his support and follower-ship from. The loyalty is from those people after having gone to school they go to customs and it cannot recruit them, no federal organisations are about to recruit them but they sit by the side and other people from other state are being employed, either secretly or even overtly in those organisation of the FG.

“They are dejected, they feel rejected from the system, so they become willing tools.

“If for any reason you ask me, I will ask the federal government to negotiate with Nnamdi Kanu, instead of prosecuting him because of the follower-ship that he has.

“Of course the evidence shows, when he declared sit-at-home, you couldn’t even see a fly move. It complied with. Even if the government declared a curfew, you will see that the police will carry out arrests to enforce it.

“This one was so voluntary that you can see palpable loyalty that tells you how that can be quantified.

“You have Sheikh Abubakar Gumi talking about negotiating with these other people that have been killing Nigerians, bandits when were killing Nigerians, raping the women, kidnapping the people starving them and killing soldiers, raiding and chasing communities to displace them all over the country.

“They are refugees in their country and Sheikh Abubakar Gumi has recommended that the federal government should go and negotiate with these other people, instead of prosecution, why can’t the government negotiate with both Nnamdi Kanu and what he represents,” Eke stated in his tv interview.

He maintained that the alleged criminal offence in the Southeast linked to Nnamdu Kanu remained contentious as himself and the IPOB denied such action which has been blamed on the fifth columnist who took advantage of the situation in the region.

