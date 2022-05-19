I have demonstrated capacity, quality, brilliance to govern Nigeria more than any other aspirant ― Tinubu declares

National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu has again said that he has so far among all the presidential aspirants of the party demonstrated capacity, quality and brilliance to lead Nigeria as the next President.

Bola Tinubu who spoke to national delegates in Bauchi state during his visit urged the delegates from the state to look at the “capacity, quality and brilliance” he displayed as Governor of Lagos State and give him support to emerging the party’s candidate.

He further said, “I am very sure, I will win. I’ve demonstrated my capacity, quality and brilliance in governance in Lagos. I’ve been a very successful private sector person who worked for Exxon Mobil as Auditor General, became the Treasurer and joined politics, this is not a small thing.”

The presidential aspirant who urged the delegates to give him their support said that he was out to serve the country and “nothing more, nothing less. I want Nigeria to change the education of our children, security of lives and property, giving priority to those items.”

He added that “Then, helping the farmers bring commodity exchange, help those who are extremely poor, give priority to education, give priority to power generation so that we can have industrial growth. These are what I am for, I’m not like the rest of them. I’m a serious-minded man.”

Bola Tinubu also said that those who might have known Lagos then and those who know Lagos now will testify that it is a different nation within a country saying it’s a state of aquatic splendour.





According to him, “To all of you, I don’t have to sell too much of myself, I have very good name recognition. I brought the APC together, to be one party that is united and determined to build a nation of great people. We are not poor by all means, we can bring prosperity to Nigeria with brain and thinking.”

He added, “You know me, I don’t break promises, I reward talents, our reward system for hard work will change, you will participate in the government, you will take the benefit of your labour, you will be part of our success, let’s work together.”

Speaking earlier, the former Speaker of the 8th House of Reps, Barr Yakubu Dogara who accompanied Tinubu said, “The truth is that if we don’t bring people into leadership that have the pedigree of even developing states that people thought hitherto that wasn’t possible, but that have performed and have incredible pedigree in developmental politics, the oil will never come out.”

Yakubu Dogara who is believed to be the running mate if Tinubu eventually wins the party primaries said that “If we want to develop our oil potential, this is our President. If we want to end the menace of school children dropout, Bauchi is the highest in Nigeria, this is our president.”

According to him, “If we want to turn Steyr, Steyr can be revived and turned into a huge military-industrial complex especially now that we are at war everywhere, we can churn out machines like before and the glory of Steyr can come back employing hundreds if not thousands of our children if we want that, this is our president.”

Bauchi State Chairman of the APC, Babayo Aliyu Misau in his speech promised that all the votes of the delegates will be cast for Bola Tinubu to ensure that he wins the presidential nomination.

Babayo Aliyu Misau, on behalf of the delegates, told Tinubu, “All the delegates are yours, it is only traditional that you come to Bauchi but even if you didn’t come to Bauchi, all the delegates in Bauchi are yours because you laid the foundation.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…