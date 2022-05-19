Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has assured the people of the state not to panic over gunmen’s threat to attack ten local government areas in the state.

Soludo described the “anonymous” letter as a tool intended to create tension and fear among the peace-loving people of the state.

In a statement on Thursday, signed by the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Christian Aburime, the governor assured the people of the state and residents of adequate safety and protection as security agencies are jointly working round the clock with the state government to maintain law and order.

The statement, titled, ‘Re: Threat of attack on 10 LGAs in Anambra State’, urged the people to go about their lawful businesses without any fear or molestation.

It read in part, “The attention of the Government of Anambra State has been drawn to an anonymous threat letter being circulated in the state of a planned attack on 10 local government areas in the state.

“According to the said letter, the listed local government areas include; Ihiala, Aguata, Awka North, Nnewi South, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba North, Orumba South and Anambra East.





“The anonymous letter no doubt is intended to create tension and fear among the peace-loving people of the State.

“The governor assures the good people of Anambra State and residents of their safety and protection as security agencies are joint.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

Gunmen threat: Soludo assures Anambra residents of safety

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

Gunmen threat: Soludo assures Anambra residents of safety