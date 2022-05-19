Benue police prosecute 20 suspected cultists

Benue State Police Command, on Thursday, said it has charged 20 suspected cultists to court.

In a statement issued and made available to newsmen in Makurdi, the Command Public Relations Officer, SP, Catherine Anene said that the suspects were apprehended at North Bank and Wurukum in Makurdi, the state capital.

The PPRO said the arrest of the suspects was made possible following the deployment of officers to the areas about three weeks ago.

Part of the statement read, “In the last three weeks, officers were deployed to Northbank and Wurukum areas precisely.

“The efforts of these officers in collaboration with other security agencies as well as members of the community restored peace in places that were earlier affected.

“Twenty suspects were arrested and charged to court as reflected below.





“Suspects arrested during the operation include; Obieze Chibuzor, Daniel Sabo, Friday Chimana of North Bank, they were arrested in possession of fourteen (14) packs of dry leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp. Akegh Beeior Oscar, Terwase Saaior and Peter Adura were arrested with two locally made pistols and three (3) cartridges.

“Fourteen (14) others were also arrested in connection with cultism. These suspects have been charged to court in accordance with the laws.”

The Command spokesperson called on parents, teachers, traditional rulers and religious leaders to join security men to fight the menace of cultism in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.Benue police prosecute 20 suspected cultists

Benue police prosecute 20 suspected cultists