i-Fatoss University, Benin Republic has lauded, Iyalode of Lagos, Dr Bintu Fatima Tinubu over sponsorship of students in the university.

In a statement by the Registrar of the institution, Dr Eze Joshua Chidiebere, the registrar highlighted the impact and commitment of the Lagos chief to education.

According to the statement, Tinubu’s dedication to empowering the next generation through education is a testament to her outstanding leadership and philanthropic spirit.

“I-Fatoss University Benin Republic has publicly expressed its heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Fatima Tinubu, the esteemed Iyalode of Lagos, for her generous sponsorship of students, fulfilling her pledge to support the university.

“Her generosity has opened doors of opportunity for these students, allowing them to pursue their dreams and aspirations through higher education.

“The sponsorship has not only benefited individual students but has also contributed to the overall growth and development of the university community.

“Your dedication to empowering the next generation through education is a testament to your outstanding leadership and philanthropic spirit.”

The university acknowledged that Dr Tinubu’s support exemplifies a profound commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of young people. “Your generosity will leave a lasting legacy and make a profound difference in the lives of those you have helped,” Dr Chidiebere added.

“I-Fatoss University regards this sponsorship as a vital partnership in its mission to provide quality education and create a brighter future for its students. The university community expressed its collective appreciation, stating that Dr. Tinubu’s kindness and compassion will be forever remembered and cherished.

“Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness, compassion, and commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of others.”

“This generous act by Dr Tinubu underscores the significant role of philanthropy in enhancing educational opportunities and fostering the development of future leaders,” the statement read.

