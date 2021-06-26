I don’t last in bed

I am a good looking 22- year- old undergraduate with lots of female admirers. My problem is that because of my poor sexual ability which is caused by my poor erection, I can’t keep any girlfriend for long. I have tried all sorts of native and orthodox drugs without any improvement. Kindly help me as I have now become a butt of joke in my school with people calling me an impotent man.

Super (by E Mail)

Poor Erection (Erectile dysfunction ED) can occur for many reasons, ranging from simple to complex. ED may result from anxiety, stress, vascular disease, neurological disease, diabetes, or prostate-related treatments or surgeries. Scientists have confirmed that some simple activities can help to restore sexual performance in some people. These activities include; relaxation exercises, walking and eating a diet rich in natural foods like fruit, vegetables with fewer red and processed meat and refined grains among others. In addition, it is also important to check your vital signs including your weight regularly with your doctor. At your age, anxiety caused by the decision to satisfy your crowd of female admirers may just be the cause of your current predicament. You therefore need to keep this in mind and pay more attention to your studies.

