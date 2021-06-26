My name is Aduke, aka ‘Aduks Baby’. I am a lovely charming and beautiful young spinster. I generally love food, especially ‘fast foods’ Unfortunately, I am putting on weight at an alarming rate so much so that my relationships are threatened. Kindly help me. I want to lose weight fast.

Aduke (by SMS)

It is good that you have already diagnosed the cause of your problem which is an addiction to ‘fast foods’ which is a fast way to put on weight. In addition to food, you also have to check your sedentary life style. Nutrition experts advise that to lose weight, one need to follow a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and low in saturated fats. Avoid ‘fast foods’, fizzy drinks, high sugar intake and fried foods. Exercise regularly. This has been said a million times, but it can’t be emphasized enough. Boosting your activity level can help you lose weight and keep it off. Overall, you will need to persevere. Losing weight is really hard to do, and many people fail many times before they succeed.

