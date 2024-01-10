A Turkey-based Nigerian activist and blogger, Tenny Omo Ologo, has denied any involvement in the alleged death threats by some persons against Liam and Omowunmi, the son and widow of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, AKA Mohbad

Omo Ologo reacted in the wake of a petition written to the Lagos State Police Command in December 2023 by a human rights activist alleging death threats against the widow and son of the late singer

Although Omo Ologo’s name was not mentioned in the petition, she was listed among those alleged to have called Omowunmi and threatened to kidnap her and her son.

Omo Ologo said, “This plot against me didn’t start now. It started when I made a video on my platform about the Canada visa controversy. People can go back to see that video, which I did last year. The Mohbad’s issue was just starting then, and it was so hot.”

” But nobody knew where it headed because even the police were not helping matters at the time. So, when the family went to court during the inquest, the issue was all over the media.”

He stated, “It was Mohbad’s DJ that spoke first, and based on the viral news, I did my own analysis and asked questions. When Mohbad’s father and Wunmi spoke to the media, I also did an analysis to shed light on dark areas. ”

” Before the inquest started, I had gotten information that Mohbad was planning a musical tour to Canada between September 21 and 25, 2023. When I got the information, I asked someone who is based in Canada how many days it would take to travel from Nigeria to Canada, and the person said it would take two days.”

Tenny added that “now if Mohbad had a show in Canada from 21st to 25th, he needed to leave Nigeria from the 17th or 18th. At least he had to cover two days for the trip and spend the 20th resting since he had his first show on the 21st. So, the question I asked was how Mohbad died on the 12th. That was where the plot against me started.”

The activist also stated that “there was this news update that was published by Gistlover. It said that Mohbad’s hand was swollen following a fight after a show he had the previous night. ”

“The news said that they could not get Mohbad’s physician to attend to him. Eventually, Mohbad died. In the same Gistlover story, it was said that an unknown person requested to have Mohbad’s phone number. The person was quoted to have said that there is a contact on Mohbad’s phone that he saved with ‘Doctor’.

She added, “The people mentioned as threatening Wunmi and her son were placed in two categories. The first category was listed in a petition filed by the Falana Chambers.

The second set of people were mentioned in a press conference. In this category, my name was mentioned. They said that I was among those threatening Wunmi with death and kidnapping via phone calls.”

“My response to that claim was that anyone who has any of my video shows where I posted Wunmi and her son and threatened them should produce it. ”

She wondered, ” Then, the number that they said I used to call and threaten Wunmi, why have they not produced it, including the voice notes they claimed were used to threaten her?

“At least they will be able to identify the callers’ voices from the voice notes. Meanwhile, I have video proof of how Wunmi’s people were placing curses on me and others.”

