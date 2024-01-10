The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced the dissolution of the boards and management teams of Titan Trust Bank, Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

This decision comes following a meeting involving Yemi Cardoso and Jim Obazee, the special investigator appointed to scrutinise the actions of former CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele and the respective boards and managements of the four banks.

It has been reported that the investors in Titan Trust Bank refused to honour the invitation to a meeting with the Special Investigator.

The CBN, in a statement issued on Wednesday by Sidi Ali, Hakama (Mrs.) Ag. Director, Corporate Communication, read in part, “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has dissolved the Board and Management of Union Bank, Keystone Bank, and Polaris Bank.

“This action became necessary due to the non-compliance of these banks and their respective boards with the provisions of Section 12(c), (f), (g), and (h) of the Banks and Other Financial Institutions Act, 2020.

“The bank’s infractions vary from regulatory non-compliance to corporate governance failure, disregarding the conditions under which their licences were granted, and involvement in activities that pose a threat to financial stability, among others.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PROFILE: Top 10 richest men in Africa 2024

In this article, TRIBUNE ONLINE takes a look at the most enterprising individuals in Africa, according to the…

How FG, Senators, and contractors are handling Tinubu’s N200 million palliatives — Sen Karimi

Details emerged on Sunday on how members of the National Assembly struck a deal with President Bola Tinubu to…

Bayelsa: Why we married our four-year-old child to 54-year-old man — Parents

A parent has stated why they married their four-year-old child to a 54-year-old man in…

Nigerian make the top 10 highest-earning content creators for 2023

From June 2022 to June 2023, the 50 richest content creators earned a total of …

The foul stench of Buhari’s corruption and Betta Edu

In a June 23, 2020, article titled “Sabiu Yusuf’s Fat Bank Accounts that Shocked CBN Governor,”

Joshua to fight ex-UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua will take on former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in…