I did not appoint anybody to negotiate with bandits ― El-Rufai

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu - Kaduna
We will not allow bandits, Restructuring is a nation-building opportunity, Murder of District Head, Katsina Government, Rapists now for castration, NBA president apologises, coronavirus, Bandits, Kaduna, El Rufai,, negotiate with bandits ― El-Rufai
Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has said he did not appoint anybody to negotiate with bandits on his or the government’s behalf.

He also said anyone found negotiating on behalf of the government would be arrested and prosecuted.

This was made known in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, on Sunday debunking a report in the media suggesting that the government had appointed representatives to interface with the bandits on its behalf.

To this end, the state government had said there was nothing like that, saying “the position of the Kaduna State government remains the same.

“The government will not negotiate with or pay ransom to bandits. Any person who claims to do so in any capacity, if found, will be prosecuted accordingly.”

It said the citizens of the state should not hesitate to report any person posing as government officials or negotiators to the Kaduna State security operatives.

It also said such information should be channelled to the following GSM 09034000060, 08170189999 and email internal.security@kdsg.gov.ng.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

BUY OR SELL YOUR CAR IN 5 MINUTES WITH 2020CARS.NET CLICK HERE.
YOUR NEW CAR CONNECTS IN NIGERIA.

You might also like
Latest News

ICPC secures interim forfeiture of N316,748 over alleged corruption

Latest News

Easter: Sanwo-Olu felicitates Christians, urges Nigerians to emulate virtues of…

Latest News

Governor Diri gets vaccines, as Bayelsa records 222 cholera cases, 19 deaths

Latest News

FG guarantees 100 per cent AstraZeneca efficacy against severe disease,…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More