I am the new face of Afro Reggae ― M’zaah

Fast-rising music sensation and songwriter, Nnamdi M. Obi, popularly known in the music industry as M’zaah has said his recently released single, ‘Open Book’, he has now emerged as the new face of Afro Reggae music in Nigeria.

The PortHarcourt-based, song writer and producer whose genre of music ranges from Afro Pop and Afro Reggae said the new single came after the success of his EP, Balance and Equity, released in February this year.

Describing himself as one of the outstanding and next rated artistes to look out for in the nearest future, M’zaah assured his fans that he will never stop dishing out good and relatable songs that reflect the life and bustle of the average people on the street trying to make life better.

During a chat with Tribune Online, M’zaah assured his fans that he will be one of the hottest music exports from Africa in a matter of years, adding that he has all it takes to reshape the afro-reggae music genre.

This is just as he sent a warning to those who are messing the genre up to get ready to be dethroned because a new afro reggae king is about to emerge.

