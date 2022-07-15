Tesh Carter ready to take her spot with ‘Rebel the EP’

Independent recording and performing artiste, Tesh Carter was discovered by famous music video director, Clarence is back in the music industry with a new EP entitled ‘Rebel the EP’.

With music abilities to shuffle different genres like Afro pop, Hip hop/Rap, Dancehall and RnB, Carter days back premiered a 5-track debut EP, describing it as an outstanding body of work, which would certainly catch people’s attention.

According to her, the EP is a classic body of work with great sounds, beats, rhythm and well composed lyrical contents. “This work for me is one of the best bodies of works from a female artiste this year. It is undoubtedly going to change the way music consumers digest sounds.”

For some time she took a long hiatus from the music scene, a break which had music listeners and the industry asking where she could be and what was going on.

Carter insisted that break was necessary to allow her rebrand her music and present something new and different from the norm to her fans.

“I decided to change the narrative and also change the game and I can’t wait to be putting out more records because I owe my fans great sounds.”

