Form community association for combat gully erosion – ACReSAL Project Coordinator advice affected communities, Leads Consultants For Evaluation of Proposed Erosion, Flood Control Projects Sites

Worried by the menace of gully erosion across the state, the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) has advised residents of gully erosion ravaged communities to as a matter of urgency, form Community Associations, membership of which should comprise, seven men and four women for gender balance, with their phone numbers and email addresses.

They were also told to cooperate with the firm working on reclaiming the erosion sites while carrying out their work and to also continue supporting the government of Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed in the state.

The call was made by the Director General of the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir during a visit to some gully erosion sites as part of the World Bank requirements for the project.

During the exercise, the State Project Coordinator also interacted with the communities assuring them that the government was seriously concerned with their situation and will soon provide a palliative measure to ease their sufferings before the commencement of the ACReSAL Project in all the affected communities.

The Director General BASEPA who is also the State Project Coordinator, Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscape (ACReSAL) led the team of consultants for an evaluation exercise of the proposed erosion and flood control projects sites in the State.

The exercise was primarily designed for the consultants to see the magnitude of the problems and take coordinates in order to come up with the needed engineering designs for all the affected erosion and flooding sites in the state.

Nigerpet Structures Limited is the consulting firm certified by the World Bank to conduct the exercise as part of the preparatory activities before the commencement of the project in the state.

Earlier, during the company’s profile presentation at the (SPMU), the Commissioner, Ministry of Housing and Environment, who is also the Chairman Technical Committee of ACReSAL Project in the state, Hon Hamisu Muazu Shira, commended the ACReSAL team for their tireless efforts and assured the government’s commitments and readiness for the successful implementation of the project in the State.

The Commissioner noted that the consultant come at a better time when the state really needs to benefit from the project and urged them to make good recommendations in all the places visited.

He also appreciated their commitment and zeal towards providing a good engineering design for the state to benefit from the project in order to mitigate the issues of soil erosion, water flooding and other environmental challenges in the state.

The communities visited are, Gwallagan Mayaka, Sulaiman Adamu and Yakubun Bauchi Quarters, behind the old airport and BSADP, others are Unguwar Kanawa, behind Federal Polytechnic Bauchi and Tambari Housing Estate respectively.

Leaders and people of all the communities visited, expressed happiness for selecting them as part of the beneficiaries of these multi-billion Naira projects and promised to continue supporting the government and promised to support all the processes to achieve the target objectives.

They also promised to support Governor Bala Abdulqadir Mohammed’s bids in the next coming general elections in 2023 as contained in a statement by Isyaka Laminu Badamasi, SA Media to DG BASEPA.





