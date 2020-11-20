I am not negotiating to leave PDP for APC, I remain a loyal PDP man, Bauchi gov declares

Bauchi State Governor, Sen. Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has denied unequivocally rumours that he and other PDP Governors are negotiating with the APC to get a safe landing into its fold.

Bala Mohammed declared that nothing like that is happening with him now or in the future stressing that, “We wish to state that the story is disingenuous speculation driven by a clear marketing urge, to feed the appetites of readers whose hunger for salacious political news has been fuelled by the movement of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Engr. Dave Umahi, to the APC and the spate of political alignments and realignments, in the country.”

According to a press statement by Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Governor, “We wish to state that His Excellency, Senator Bala Mohammed has never contemplated leaving the PDP, let alone joining the APC. Rather, he is presently preoccupied with fulfilling those campaign promises, on the basis of which the good people of Bauchi State supported him, to defeat an incumbent administration.”

The statement further contained that, “It is to the credit of the Bauchi political elite that, despite the division between the Legislature and the Executive in the State, each controlled by a different political party, they have constructed a novel bipartisan arrangement whereby the Government of the State is jointly run, in the war against hunger, hitherto disenabling infrastructure deficit, the near-collapse of education and petty crimes. To any patriotic politician, a huge challenge of this nature calls for full-time engagement and not political fortune-hunting”.

“Based on the above, Governor Bala Mohammed considers talks about decamping to another party and all the permutations about 2023, in the first place, as unwholesome distractions. In addition, it is his considered opinion that, not only are such talks premature but that it is the height of insensitivity, to the yearnings of the electorate for transformational change that will lift them, from the nadir of despair to a new era of guaranteed security of lives and property, economic prosperity, political stability and national unity”, the statement further contained.

Bala Mohammed, therefore, asked his supporters, members of his political family and all the good people of Bauchi State to ignore the report as it has no substance whatsoever.

“The Governor wishes to reassure the good people of Bauchi State that his Administration is firmly focused on ensuring the good life for all irrespective of party affiliation, gender, tribe or creed”, the statement also contained.

The reaction is coming following a front-page lead story of 20th November 2020 by a Newspaper which alleged that the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed was among three Governors, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that are negotiating to join the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

